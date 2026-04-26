Jennie And Tame Impala's 'Dracula' Remix Becomes Both Singers' 1st Song To Enter Top 15 Of Billboard Hot 100

Both BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Tame Impala continue to reach new career highs with their hit remix of “Dracula”!

This week, Jenne and Tame Impala’s collab version of “Dracula” rose to a new peak of No. 15 on Billboard’s Hot 100, making it both singers’ first song ever to break the top 15.

“Dracula” also climbed to a new peak of No. 2 on Billboard’s Global 200, in addition to holding onto its spot at No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Other Billboard charts where “Dracula” hit new peaks this week included the Digital Song Sales chart, where it reached No. 7—meaning it was the seventh best-selling song of the week in the United States—and the Streaming Songs chart, where it jumped to No. 8—meaning it was the eighth most-streamed song of the week.

“Dracula” also continued to gain steam on U.S. radio. The song hit a new peak of No. 23 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States. Additionally, “Dracula” leaped to No. 44 in its second week on the Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all. genres.

Congratulations to both Jennie and Tame Impala!