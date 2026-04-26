Jung E Chan, An Woo Yeon, And Jeon No Min Team Up To Search For Pregnant Joo Se Bin In 'Doctor Shin'

Jung E Chan, An Woo Yeon, and Jeon No Min will join forces on the next episode of “Doctor Shin”!

TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller about a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Doctor Shin,” Shin Joo Shin (Jung E Chan) confided in Geum Ba Ra (Joo Se Bin) about the secret of the brain-swap surgery. Afterwards, Geum Ba Ra, who had found out that she was pregnant, suddenly disappeared without a trace.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Shin Joo Shin, Ha Yong Joong (An Woo Yeon), and James (Jeon No Min) team up to search for the missing Geum Ba Ra. With no solid clues to go on, the atmosphere is tense and somber as the trio ponders what to do next.

While the three men are sitting together, James receives a phone call that makes his expression turn even more serious. A visibly concerned Shin Joo Shin appears lost in thought, while Ha Yong Joong’s wavering gaze reveals how nervous he is.

The “Doctor Shin” production team teased, “This is an important scene in which the three characters face an unexpected crisis. A series of even more intense plot twists and developments will follow.”

The next episode of “Doctor Shin” will air on April 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Jung E Chan in “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

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And watch An Woo Yeon in “Kokdu: Season of Deity” below:

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