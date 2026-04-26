Koo Kyo Hwan Faces Off Against Oh Jung Se As Park Hae Joon Unexpectedly Appears In 'We Are All Trying Here'

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Spoilers

The newly released stills for the upcoming episode further tease another confrontation between Hwang Dong Man and Park Kyung Se (Oh Jung Se). One of the main points of “We Are All Trying Here” has been the relationship between Hwang Dong Man, who loves it when others don’t succeed, and Park Kyung Se, who can’t help but get riled up by Hwang Dong Man’s remarks. Eventually, Hwang Dong Man was banned from Azit as his relationship with Park Kyung Se took an unfortunate turn.

In the stills, Hwang Dong Man is facing off against Park Kyung Se once more along with Lee Ki Ri (Bae Myung Jin), and Woo Seung Tae (Jo Min Guk) in front of Azit, making viewers curious to find out what childish act he is up to next.

The entrance of Hwang Dong Man’s older brother Hwang Jin Man (Park Hae Joon) adds to the tension. His appearance makes viewers curious to find out if he will once again support his younger brother or whether he will deliver harsh yet realistic criticism to Hwang Dong Man.

The next episode of “We Are All Trying Here” will air on April 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” below:

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Also watch Oh Jung Se in his recent drama “Climax” on Viki:

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