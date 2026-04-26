Watch: Kim Go Eun, Kim Jae Won, And More Have Natural And Easygoing Chemistry On Set Of 'Yumi's Cells 3'

“Yumi’s Cells 3” has released a new making-of video!

In the latest behind-the-scenes video, Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won once again playfully reiterate, “We’re close!” Kim Jae Won even points out their matching outfits.

Despite the hot weather while filming, the actors maintain bright smiles during rehearsals, chatting excitedly in between takes. Kim Jae Won sweetly tries to give shade to Kim Go Eun from the bright sun using his hand.

In another scene, Kim Jae Won compliments Kim Go Eun on suiting the color pink, and noticing the making-of camera, Kim Go Eun goes out of the way to playfully comment, “Thank you for saying that.” Later, Kim Go Eun also thanks the making-of video for being with her so that she’s not lonely.

While filming, Kim Go Eun can’t help but burst into laughter due to Kim Jae Won also trying to hold back his laughter. Later, Kim Jae Won ties Choi Daniel’s shoelaces, leaving Choi Daniel touched.

Watch the making-of video below!

The next episode of “Yumi’s Cells 3” will be released on April 27 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:

Watch Now