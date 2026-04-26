Watch: Kim Hyang Gi, Cha Hak Yeon, And More Give Their All While Filming Comedic Scenes For 'Absolute Value Of Romance'

The set of “Absolute Value of Romance” is full of laughter!

In the new behind-the-scenes video, Kim Hyang Gi and Cha Hak Yeon rehearse their movements to portray Ga Wu Su (Cha Hak Yeon) stealing a look at Yeo Eui Ju’s (Kim Hyang Gi) laptop. The two suggest comical ideas, giving it their all—even nearly falling down—to create a hilarious scene.

In the scene with Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Jae Hyun, Sohn Jeong Hyuck, and Kim Dong Gyu, the four have trouble holding in their laughter. Kim Jae Hyun even adds an ad-lib to make the scene more realistic and funny.

Although the director wonders if Yeo Eui Ju would be able to write her novel with Ga Wu Su watching over her, Cha Hak Yeon playfully comments that his character wouldn’t mind watching her write. Throughout filming, the cast can’t help but laugh at the portrayal of their characters, creating a light-hearted atmosphere on set.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Absolute Value of Romance” airs every Friday at 8 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moments of 18” on Viki:

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Also watch Cha Hak Yeon in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality” below:

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