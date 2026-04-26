Watch: IU, Byeon Woo Seok, And More Realistically Portray Their Characters On Set Of 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has unveiled a behind-the-scenes video for episode 5!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of chaebol heiress Seong Hui Ju (IU) and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok).

The new making-of video begins with the interviewer asking what scene IU and Byeon Woo Seok are filming. Byeon Woo Seok playfully tosses the question to IU, saying, “Ji Eun (IU’s real name) is really good at explaining things like this. She’s probably the best among the people I know.”

Regarding the car chase scene, Byeon Woo Seok shares, “This is the scene where Ian feels, ‘Ah I really love Hui Ju,’ so I worked hard to film with those feelings.”

Throughout filming, the actors go through multiple takes, doing their best to hold back their laughter while other times experimenting to see what sounds the most natural for their characters to create the best performance. The making-of video also shows musical actors Son Jun Ho and Kim So Hyun, who are a real-life couple, as they make a special appearance in the drama as Ian’s parents.

Watch the ful making-of video below!

“Perfect Crown” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

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And check out IU in “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” on Viki:

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