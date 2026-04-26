'Perfect Crown' And Its Stars Dominate Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” continues its reign over the rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the second week in a row, “Perfect Crown” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping the drama list, “Perfect Crown” also swept the top spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where leads IU and Byeon Woo Seok maintained their respective positions at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. Their co-star Gong Seung Yeon also made the list at No. 9.

The next spots on both lists went to JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here,” which took No. 2 on this week’s drama list. Meanwhile, leads Koo Kyo Hwan and Go Youn Jung entered the actor list at No. 3 and No. 5 respectively.

tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3” rose to No. 3 on this week’s drama list, with stars Kim Jae Won and Kim Go Eun entering the actor list at No. 4 and No. 8 respectively.

In its final week on air, ENA’s “Climax” held onto its spot at No. 4 on the drama list, while leads Ju Ji Hoon and Ha Ji Won ranked No. 6 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list.

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” jumped to No. 7 on the drama list this week, and star Ahn Hyo Seop entered the actor list at No. 10.

Finally, Coupang Play’s “Absolute Value of Romance” debuted at No. 10 on this week’s drama list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

MBC “Perfect Crown” JTBC “We Are All Trying Here” tvN “Yumi’s Cells 3” ENA “Climax” Netflix “Bloodhounds 2” SBS “Phantom Lawyer” SBS “Sold Out on You” tvN “Mad Concrete Dreams” TV Chosun “Doctor Shin” Coupang Play “Absolute Value of Romance”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

IU (“Perfect Crown”) Byeon Woo Seok (“Perfect Crown”) Koo Kyo Hwan (“We Are All Trying Here”) Kim Jae Won (“Yumi’s Cells 3”) Go Youn Jung (“We Are All Trying Here”) Ju Ji Hoon (“Climax”) Ha Ji Won (“Climax”) Kim Go Eun (“Yumi’s Cells 3”) Gong Seung Yeon (“Perfect Crown”) Ahn Hyo Seop (“Sold Out on You”)

Watch full episodes of “Yumi’s Cells 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or binge-watch all of “Climax” here:

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And catch up on “Phantom Lawyer” below!

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