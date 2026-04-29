5 BLs Where Pretending Becomes Something Real

If you kept track of every BL where “just pretend” became real feelings, you’d have a long list by now.

In these BLs, secret identities, hidden agendas, lies that spiral out of control, and messy revenge plans all have one thing in common: someone always ends up catching real feelings.

If you love watching a character fake their way into a situation only to “accidentally” fall for the person they’re fooling, these five BLs are for you.

Warning: light spoilers ahead!

After losing his job, the pressures of adulthood and the fact that he has never achieved his dream of becoming an artist hit He Xiang Yong (Jed Chung). Without anywhere else to go, he returns to his close-knit seaside town, where he’s reminded again of all he hasn’t achieved.

On a night at sea with his old friend Wan Zhe (Yu Chieh En), he wishes under a starry sky that he could become someone different. When he wakes up, he finds out his wish came true.

No one recognizes Xiang Yong except for his friend, whose own wish to fall in love is soon to find him too. With Wan Zhe’s help, he takes a shot at starting a new life as someone different, but things get more complicated.

Xiang Yong’s pretending only gets him so far when his childhood classmate and crush, Hao Wei (Chu Meng Hsuan), starts working at his father’s inn. Despite being unrecognizable to Hao Wei, being around each other rekindles unresolved romantic feelings that never quite got the chance to take off.

As Xiang Yong tries to convince others that he’s someone else, he must choose between the freedom of a new identity or a second chance at love.

Why it’s worth the watch:

It turns out wishing upon stars in this town works a little too well, and both Xiang Yong and Wan Zhe are forced to face the after-effects of wishes they made without much thought. This show is surprisingly funny just as much as it is heartwarming, relatable, and comforting for young adults.

Start watching “Wishing Upon the Shooting Stars” now:

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In “To My Shore,” a troubled, cunning business heir who finds joy in playing with people starts an elaborate string of lies with a man he meets by chance.

Fan Xiao (Yun Qi) is a ruthless, wealthy man who is bored, indifferent, and cold. He’s all about playing games and making pawns of people, and he finds his next amusement in You Shu Lang (Hao Yi Ran) and his boyfriend.

He meets Shu Lang during a small car accident where Shu Lang hits Fan Xiao’s bumper. Fan Xiao hides his annoyance and plays it off like it’s no big deal (he’s even nice about it), but this ignites a deep curiosity inside him.

After running into Shu Lang yet again, he decides to investigate Fan Xiao and learns about his work and his partner, who he’s surprised to discover is a man. His initial curiosity quickly transforms into an obsession, but the man he’s chasing isn’t entirely what he seems either.

Why it’s worth the watch:

If you like morally gray characters and a “final boss” figure becoming soft for someone, this delivers. Fan Xiao is a character who makes you question if he’s good or bad and keeps you guessing, because you never know if he’s being genuine or just playing with the situation. There’s no fluff here, only intensity, drama, and a heaping pile of red flags.

Start watching “To My Shore” now:

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3. “My Bias is Showing?!”

In “My Bias is Showing?!” a teacher who has successfully hidden his fanboy side is caught off guard when his bias starts filming a variety show at his school and chooses him as his filming partner.

Na Ae Jun (OMEGA X’s Kevin) has perfected the art of pretending he’s a normal Korean language teacher, but the truth is that he’s a diehard fan of K-pop group A‑ONE. All his students and his coworkers think he’s a calm and collected guy, but when he gets home and out of his work clothes, he turns into a fanboy.

His secret is well kept until Choi Si Yeol (Kim Kang Min), A‑ONE’s center and Ae Jun’s bias, comes to Ae Jun’s school to film a variety show. For the show, Si Yeol needs to pair with a teacher, and he insists on Ae Jun being his partner.

It’s hard enough for Ae Jun to keep his inner fanboy hidden now that his bias is right in front of him, but now he has to work with him every day.

Why it’s worth the watch:

It’s so funny and relatable to watch Ae Jun fighting off his intrusive thoughts as a dedicated fanboy on a daily basis when his idol is within arm’s reach. He really has to fake it until he makes it, but Si Yeol doesn’t make it easy. This drama is so fun, lighthearted, and feel-good, but as the story progresses, you’ll find there’s actually a lot more going on behind the scenes.

For another fanboy-idol story, watch “First Note of Love” too:

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In the wuxia BL “Meet You at the Blossom,” a misunderstanding and a secret agenda bring two very different men together as they try to survive in the high-stakes world of ancient China.

Jin Xiao Bao (Wang Yun Kai) is a young master who lives a carefree, sheltered life as part of a prominent, wealthy family. He is a playboy at heart and obsessed with beauty. He thinks he has finally found the most stunning woman he has ever seen when he stumbles upon Zheng Huai En (Leslie Li) fighting off attackers in the woods.

Huai En’s looks are truly out of this world, so Xiao Bao immediately decides this is the woman he wants to marry. There’s only one itty bitty problem: Huai En is not a woman.

Despite his annoyance at the idea of a relationship with the flirtatious Xiao Bao, Huai En plays along and uses it to slip into Xiao Bao’s household for his own secret mission. While he is faking his identity to get what he needs, Xiao Bao becomes an unexpected obstacle because he refuses to stop pursuing Huai En.

Why its worth the watch:

As a gender-bender wuxia Chinese BL, “Meet You at the Blossom” is literally the first of its kind. The contrast between the leads and the unexpected slow burn amidst lies, espionage, and secret plots makes for a love story that feels epic (it is visually epic too!). If you enjoy the aesthetics and worldbuilding of Chinese fantasy dramas, this packs the same punch but in a more manageable 12 episodes.

Start watching “Meet You at the Blossom” now:

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A poorly planned revenge plot goes awry in “Revenged Love” when a heartbroken guy goes after his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend and sparks fly.

The story starts with Wu Suo Wei (Zi Yu), fresh from heartbreak after his longtime girlfriend breaks up with him because he’s broke and hasn’t maintained his appearance. She wants to hold luxury bags and be doted on like all her friends, so she kicks Suo Wei to the curb.

Despite trying to get her back after a makeover, it doesn’t convince her. Suo Wei’s pity party spirals into an elaborate revenge plan when he sees his ex has already started seeing a new man named Chi Chang (Tian Xu Ning).

Chi Chang is a wealthy stoic man who doesn’t care about much outside of his snakes. While he only starts dating to get his pushy parents off his back, Suo Wei feels betrayed to see his ex move on so quickly.

To get payback, he teams up with a new friend (Liu Xuan Cheng) who gives him advice on seducing a man and helps him reinvent himself. What follows are fabricated meetings and sneaky plans to steal his ex’s new lover, but he’s not really the expert on revenge plans.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Catching real feelings while caught in a lie is tricky business. This revenge plot is silly and fun, and the contrast between Suo Wei’s goofiness and Chi Chang’s unbothered exterior makes them a surprisingly funny pair. If you liked “To My Shore” or “Desire the Series,” this hits similar notes, though this one is more lighthearted and funny.

Start watching “Revenged Love” now:



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Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “Sammy’s Children’s Day,” “Wishing Upon the Shooting Stars,”“Peach Lover,” “Duang with You,” “Always Meet Again,” “Fake Fact Lips.”

Looking forward to: “Love Class 3,” “Wu,” “Love Scandal,” “Don’t Be Too Emotional,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.”