Watch: I.O.I's Jeon Somi And Chungha Go All Out In 'Running Man' Preview

Get ready for a chaotic episode of “Running Man” featuring Jeon Somi and Chungha!

On April 26, the popular SBS variety show aired a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature the two I.O.I members as guests.

The new preview begins with the I.O.I members dancing to their 2016 hit “Very Very Very” as the “Running Man” cast marvels at how they haven’t changed at all. The two idols then get playfully competitive: when Chungha shows off her dancing skills, Jeon Somi refuses to be outdone.

Once the games begin, Jeon Somi and Chungha go all out—though they don’t go quite as far as Yang Se Chan, who starts pulling HaHa’s pants down mid-game.

The next episode of “Running Man” will air on May 3 at 6:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch full episodes of “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

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