Son Suk Ku, Ha Jung Woo, Ji Chang Wook, And More Confirmed For New Film

Son Suk Ku, Ha Jung Woo, Ji Chang Wook, Hyun Bong Sik, and Seo Hyun Woo will star in Netflix’s new film “The Generals” (working title)!

Directed by Yoon Jong Bin of “Narco-Saints” and “Nine Puzzles,” “The Generals” tells the story of Roh Tae Woo, the second-in-command who stands beside absolute ruler Chun Doo Hwan, wearing the mask of an “ordinary person” while striving for greater power, along with the people around him.

Director Yoon Jong Bin, known for portraying people struggling to survive in worlds shaped by rigid hierarchies and class systems, will once again explore the raw faces of his characters and their survival strategies against the backdrop of modern Korean history in “The Generals.”

Son Suk Ku plays longtime second-in-command Roh Tae Woo. He is set to portray the complex and subtle inner life of Roh Tae Woo, who was long remembered only as the friend of absolute ruler Chun Doo Hwan and a perpetual No. 2, as he finally rises to the top position he has long sought.

Ha Jung Woo plays Chun Doo Hwan, the absolute power at the center of the military regime. Anticipation is building for the pairing of Son Suk Ku and Ha Jung Woo, who will depict a close friendship formed as classmates at the Korea Military Academy, along with the complex and subtle relationship between a No. 1 and a No. 2.

Ji Chang Wook will play Heo Hak Seong, a junior from the Korea Military Academy whom Roh Tae Woo sees as a thorn in his side, adding sharp tension to the story.

In addition, Hyun Bong Sik will play Jung Ho Joong, a classmate and friend of Roh Tae Woo and Chun Doo Hwan.

Seo Hyun Woo will play Park Cheol Woong, a public security prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office and an aide to Roh Tae Woo.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Son Suk Ku in “IT’S OKAY!” on Viki:

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And Ha Jung Woo in his recent drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” below:

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