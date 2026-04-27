Lim Ji Yeon Takes Down The Bad Guys As A Joseon-Era Villain Herself In New Drama 'My Royal Nemesis'

SBS’s upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun plays Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

The newly released stills capture a refreshing “villain takedown” scene by Shin Seo Ri. She wields a laundry bat at an assailant without a moment’s hesitation, demonstrating the personality of the “uncompromising” Joseon villain character.

Previously, director Han Tae Seop commented on Lim Ji Yeon’s character, stating, “Please pay attention to the various moments—both big and small—where Shin Seo Ri, an 18th-century Confucian woman, delivers sharp remarks to modern people, as well as the vocabulary she uses. She will create moments that provide both exhilaration and emotional resonance.”

“My Royal Nemesis” is set to premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST as a follow-up to “Phantom Lawyer.”

While you wait, watch Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden”:

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