Park Hae Soo Proposes A Deal That Lee Hee Joon Can’t Refuse In “The Scarecrow”

“The Scarecrow” has unveiled new stills from its upcoming episode!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Spoilers

Previously, Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo) launched a full-scale investigation into the Gangseong serial murder case. From meeting survivor Park Ae Sook (Hwang Eun Ho) to a sting operation using a female police officer as bait, he carried out an around-the-clock effort.

However, Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon) diverted investigative manpower by sending detectives to handle riot control. Seo Ji Won (Kwak Sun Young), who was assigned to the sting operation, was knocked unconscious in a surprise attack by the real culprit. In addition, Kang Tae Joo became involved in an assault case with Jeon Kyung Ho (Kang Jung Woo), a fellow teacher of his younger sister Kang Soon Young (Seo Ji Hye) and a nephew of the county governor. As a result, Cha Si Young regained control of the investigation.

Amid the tense standoff between Kang Tae Joo and Cha Si Young, the investigation into the Gangseong serial murder case continues to intensify. In a previous teaser, Cha Si Young ordered, “Detective Kang Tae Joo will be removed from all investigations effective today.” Still, Kang Tae Joo shows no sign of backing down as he confronts him.

Kang Tae Joo is said to make an unprecedented proposal that Cha Si Young cannot refuse. The stills below show Kang Tae Joo’s determined facial expression and Cha Si Young’s unreadable face, hinting at what kind of deal they will make.

Another image shows Kang Tae Joo and Cha Si Young arriving together in the same car. As they arrive, reporters surround the vehicle, suggesting a tense situation.

Cha Si Young, who had been trying to have Kang Tae Joo removed from his position as the prosecutor handling the Jeon Kyung Ho assault case, is now seen accompanying him under unclear circumstances, raising further questions about their connection.

In the upcoming episode, testimony from Kim Mi Yeon (Kim Gye Rim), who was rescued during a sting operation, reveals that another murder victim has yet to be identified. As the serial killer continues his brutal crimes and the number of victims continues to rise, Kang Tae Joo, previously removed from all investigations, returns to catch the culprit.

The production team said, “Please stay tuned to see what Kang Tae Joo is willing to risk to catch the real culprit and how Cha Si Young responds to his proposal. The changing relationship between the two men, who have been hostile until now, will be a key point of episode 3.”

The next episode of “The Scarecrow” airs on April 27 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the first two episodes on Viki below:

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