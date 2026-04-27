Kim Jae Won And Choi Daniel Get Into A Fight Over Kim Go Eun In 'Yumi's Cells 3'

“Yumi’s Cells 3” has released new stills ahead of its second half!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. In Season 3, Kim Jae Won plays Yumi’s new love interest Soon Rok, an editorial PD at Julie Publishing.

Spoilers

Previously, Yumi’s one-sided crush was portrayed as she felt upset by Soon Rok, who gave her no opening, unlike Ju Ho (Choi Daniel) who approached her proactively. However, when Dae Yong (Jeon Suk Ho) remarked that Yumi and Ju Ho looked good together, Soon Rok drew a line by saying, “I don’t think they look that good together,” drawing attention to his true feelings. Furthermore, Soon Rok, a known “homebody,” surprised Yumi by suggesting that they watch a movie together.

Amidst this, the newly released stills feature Yumi looking shocked as she stands between a suddenly fighting Soon Rok and Ju Ho, stimulating curiosity.

Yumi is clearly flustered as she witnesses Soon Rok and Ju Ho fighting to the point where their clothes are disheveled. The air is thick with tension as Ju Ho expresses his anger toward Soon Rok, and Soon Rok stares back at him.

With the addition of Dae Yong’s urgent facial expression as he tries to restrain the furious Ju Ho, viewers are left wondering what exactly happened between the three of them.

The production team teased, “In episodes 5 and 6, the principles of Soon Rok, a strict man of principle, will begin to waver as he meets Yumi. The changes in Yumi, who is honest about love, and Soon Rok, who begins to realize his own feelings, will provide a heart-fluttering experience.”

Episodes 5 and 6 will be released on April 27 via Viki. Stay tuned!

Until then, catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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