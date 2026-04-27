Jun Ji Hyun, Koo Kyo Hwan, Ji Chang Wook, And More Unite Beneath The Infected In New Film “Colony” Poster

“Colony” has unveiled a new poster ahead of its release!

On April 27, the film’s distributor announced, “‘Colony’ has confirmed an IMAX release,” and released the film’s signature key art.

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors. The film has been officially invited to the Midnight Screenings section of the 79th Cannes International Film Festival, earning critical acclaim prior to its premiere.

The film will showcase its large scale, spectacular events and tense suspense through IMAX’s giant screen and powerful sound, vividly portraying the struggle between the infected and survivors. It is expected to deliver an immersive experience, making viewers feel as if they are inside the sealed building.

The newly released poster symbolically depicts the infection crisis. It shows infected individuals reaching toward survivors as they form a massive, colony-like structure, strongly conveying the emergence of a new species.

Beneath the infected are six individuals. At the center, survivor leader Kwon Se Jung (Jun Ji Hyun) stands with a determined expression. Seo Young Cheol (Koo Kyo Hwan) looks up at the infected with a detached gaze, suggesting he is a key figure at the center of the crisis.

Also shown are Choi Hyun Seok (Ji Chang Wook), who is covered in blood and shows intense emotion; Gong Seol Hee (Shin Hyun Been), whose eyes reflect a strong sense of justice; Choi Hyun Hee (Kim Shin Rok), who is seated in a wheelchair and surrounded by tension; and Han Kyu Seong (Go Soo), who remains steady amid the chaos.

The image raises questions about how these individuals, placed in extreme circumstances, will fight against the unpredictably evolving infected.

“Colony” is set to hit theaters on May 21.

While waiting, watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star”:

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Also watch Ji Chang Wook in “The K2”:

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