Watch: Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, And Choi Woo Shik Set Off On An Impromptu Trip In “Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming variety show “Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” has released a new teaser!

“Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” follows Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik as they travel across South Korea without knowing where they will go, where they will sleep, or how they will get there. It is a new version of the long-running “Youth Over Flowers” travel series. The show keeps the original “trip without advance notice” travel concept from “Youth Over Flowers” but adds new rules to make the journey more entertaining.

In the newly released teaser, Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik appear alongside PD Na Young Suk during what is presented as a live broadcast celebrating the 20th anniversary of writer Kim Dae Ju. The atmosphere quickly shifts when Na Young Suk stands up, tears down a banner, and reveals the real purpose of the gathering: a trip that begins immediately. The sudden announcement leaves the three actors visibly surprised.

From there, the trip unfolds in confusion as the cast is confronted with strict limits on both time and budget. Harsh weather adds to the challenges as heavy snow falls throughout their journey.

At the end of the teaser, Choi Woo Shik remarks, “I thought it would be a wonderful trip, but it’s a mess.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” is set to premiere on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Seo Joon and Jung Yu Mi in “Youn’s Kitchen 2” below:

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