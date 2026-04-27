Watch: Jun Ji Hyun, Koo Kyo Hwan, Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hyun Been, And More Share Production Insights On Upcoming Film 'Colony'

Upcoming film “Colony” has unveiled a making-of video ahead of its release!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors. The film has been officially invited to the Midnight Screenings section of the 79th Cannes International Film Festival, earning critical acclaim prior to its premiere.

The newly released video showcases the film’s creative direction and the actors’ first impressions. Referencing his previous hit films, director Yeon Sang Ho explains, “While my previous projects focused on events unfolding within specific spaces, this time I wanted to focus on the zombies themselves.” Koo Kyo Hwan shares that he was intrigued by the concept of infected individuals being “updated,” while Shin Hyun Been adds that the unique mode of expression stood out to her.

The video also highlights what sets the film apart. Kim Shin Rok mentions the apocalyptic thrill created by focusing on infected beings that differ from traditional zombie tropes. Director Yeon Sang Ho further explains that the infected share information and evolve, describing the process as an “update.” Jun Ji Hyun reveals that she felt genuine fear during filming, while Ji Chang Wook and Go Soo also share their experiences working with this new filming approach. Notably, rather than relying heavily on CGI, the production enhances realism by portraying the infected through choreography and the actors’ physical movements.

The choreography team’s process for designing the infected’s movements was also revealed. From twisting their bodies and crawling on all fours immediately after infection to moving quickly on two legs or mimicking survivors’ behavior, these distinctive movements were brought to life through dancers’ performances. Choreography director Jeon Young comments, “These are grotesque movements that go beyond the limits of what the human body can express,” further heightening curiosity about the film’s depiction of the infected.

Watch the video here!

“Colony” is set to hit theaters on May 21.

While waiting, watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star”:

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Also watch Ji Chang Wook in “The K2”:

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