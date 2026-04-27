Hearts2Hearts' A-Na To Step Down From 'Music Core' MC Position

Hearts2Hearts’ A-Na is leaving “Music Core.”

On April 27, it was announced that A-Na, one of the three MCs of “Music Core,” will step down from her position as an MC following the broadcast on May 2. This marks her departure after approximately one year and two months since joining the program in March 2025.

Immediately upon her debut, A-Na was selected as an MC for “Show! “Music Core” and received much love alongside co-hosts Kim Gyuvin of AND2BLE and Dohoon of TWS, with the trio affectionately nicknamed “KongHaeDdo.”

Ahead of her final broadcast, A-Na stated, “As I was entrusted with such a significant role as an MC right after my debut, I was lacking in many ways, but I sincerely thank my S2U (Hearts2Hearts’ official fan club name) for always supporting me, and the production team of ‘Music Core’ for trusting and guiding me. Although this is my final farewell as an MC, I will continue to show you new and diverse sides of myself as A-Nn of Hearts2Hearts, so please continue to watch over me. These past 14 months have been truly happy times.”

A successor for the MC position has not yet been decided. For the time being, “Music Core” will operate under a special MC system featuring various K-pop stars.

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