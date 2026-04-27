'Salmokji: Whispering Water' Becomes First Korean Horror Film To Surpass 2 Million Moviegoers In 8 Years

“Salmokji: Whispering Water” is continuing its strong run at the box office!

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), “Salmokji: Whispering Water” surpassed 2 million moviegoers as of April 27.

This marks the second Korean movie of 2026 to reach the milestone following “The King’s Warden” as well as the best score for a Korean horror genre film post-pandemic as the first Korean horror film to surpass 2 million moviegoers in eight years following “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum.”

To celebrate, the cast members of “Salmokji: Whispering Water” including Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jong Won, Kim Jun Han, Kim Young Sung, Oh Dong Min, Yoon Jae Chan, and Jang Da A as well as director Lee Sang Min gathered together for a group photo, using rocks to symbolize 2 million.

“Salmokji: Whispering Water” tells the story of a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the deep, dark water.

Congratulations to the cast and crew!

Watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

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And check out Lee Jong Won’s drama “Brewing Love” below:

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