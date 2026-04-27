Watch: IU And Byeon Woo Seok Perfect Their Waltz And Kiss Scenes On Set Of 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has shared a new behind-the-scenes video for episode 6!

In the newly released making-of video, IU shares, “We practiced yesterday and last week. Honestly, we’ve only practiced twice.” Explaining that their teacher taught them well, she playfully adds, “I’m doing a good job.”

While rehearsing the waltz, IU tells Byeon Woo Seok the various tips she learned from their dance teacher, such as how to bow and get pulled in. The two struggle to hold in their laughter throughout practice.

When asked what they thought about their waltz chemistry, Byeon Woo Seok answers. “It’s practically perfect.” IU honestly answers, “I was a bit nervous yesterday—I felt a bit stiff. But dancing for the second time today….” As she drifts off, both IU and Byeon Woo Seok jokingly answer, “It’s as if we’ve been dancing together all our lives,” even giving a demonstration in front of the camera.

After filming the waltz scene, the making-of camera asks the lead actors which partner they felt more compatible with when dancing. Gong Seung Yeon picks Noh Sang Hyun as he appears next to her, however, she whispers and mouths to the camera that her actual answer is Byeon Woo Seok.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok hilariously picks Noh Sang Hyun, while Noh Sang Hyun comments, “I think I’m the problem.” Byeon Woo Seok further states, “Hui Ju (IU) was gentle while Irang (Gong Seung Yeon) was sharp.” IU concludes by sharing, “I didn’t work well with either of them. The two must have also felt the same about me. We honestly all don’t know about waltz, so we can’t talk about chemistry yet. Both were difficult.”

Furthermore, the cast and crew surprise Byeon Woo Seok on his birthday with a cake and flowers. IU jokingly pretends to throw the cake at Byeon Woo Seok, drawing laughter. Child actor Kim Eun Ho sweetly sings Byeon Woo Seok a birthday song and passes out candy.

The making-of video ends with a behind-the-scenes look at IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s romantic kiss scene, which is filled with smiles and laughter as they perfect the timing.

Watch the full making-of video below!

The next episode of “Perfect Crown” will air on May 1 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” below:

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Also watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

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