Uhm Hyun Kyung Stands Up To Her Mother As Her Father Backs Her Up In “Our Happy Days”

A fiery mother-daughter clash is set to unfold once again in “Our Happy Days.”

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Spoilers

In tonight’s episode, Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung) will finally confront her mother Kang Yeon Ja (Kim Hye Ok), who pressures her to make sacrifices for her older brother Jo Eun Hyung (Choi Sung Won).

Previously, Jo Eun Ae was left in tears after her mother asked her to lend money from the sale of her company to support her brother’s appointment as a professor. Deeply hurt by her mother’s constant prioritization of her son, Jo Eun Ae ultimately transfers a large sum of 200 million won (approximately $136,000) after being persuaded by her father Jo Sung Joon (Sunwoo Jae Duk) and pressured by her sister-in-law Cheon Ji Sun (Kim Soo Ah). However, at the same time, news breaks that Jo Eun Hyung has turned down the professorship, foreshadowing yet another storm within the family.

In the newly released stills, Jo Eun Ae’s signature bright smile has completely vanished, replaced by a cold, resentful gaze directed at her mother. Unaware that her daughter has already transferred the money, Kang Yeon Ja continues to push for further sacrifice—only deepening the sting behind Jo Eun Ae’s icy response.

Tensions also come to a head between Jo Sung Joon and Kang Yeon Ja. After quietly standing by until now, Jo Sung Joon finally raises his voice, confronting his wife for refusing to accept their son’s decision to turn down the professorship while continuing to pressure their daughter. Expressing pride in Jo Eun Ae for finally speaking up, he steps forward as her steadfast ally—adding a new layer of tension to the family dynamic.

With disappointment and misunderstandings between Jo Eun Ae and Kang Yeon Ja reaching a breaking point, anticipation is building over whether the two can reconcile—or if their relationship is headed toward an irreversible fracture.

Episode 21 of “Our Happy Days” airs on April 27 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

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