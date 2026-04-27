Shin Hae Sun Confirmed To Appear On “You Quiz On The Block”

Shin Hae Sun is set to return to “You Quiz on the Block”!

On April 27, News1 reported that the actress will be appearing on the tvN variety program and is currently preparing for filming.

In response, a tvN representative confirmed the news, adding that her episode is scheduled to air on May 6.

Shin Hae Sun previously appeared on the show in 2023, where she drew attention for her candid, down-to-earth charm. Her upcoming appearance will mark her first return in three years.

After taking on the thriller genre with the Netflix series “The Art of Sarah” earlier this year, Shin Hae Sun is now showcasing her comedic side in the new tvN weekend drama “Filing for Love,” which premiered on April 25—further highlighting her impressive versatility as an actress.

Watch “Filing for Love” with subtitles on Viki below!

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