Watch: Lee Jae Wook And Shin Ye Eun's New Drama 'Doctor On The Edge' Announces Premiere Date With Sneak Peek Of Script Reading

ENA’s upcoming drama “Doctor on the Edge” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Doctor on the Edge” is a medical human romance that follows public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is sent to the notorious island Pyeondong, avoided by all, and secretive nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun).

Lee Jae Wook takes on the role of Do Ji Eui, an unlucky public health doctor sent to the dreaded island. Do Ji Eui avoids islands due to a trauma related to the sea but unexpectedly becomes an island boy. Lee Jae Wook portrays the character’s journey with a detailed emotional arc from his guarded and isolated inner world to his growth and change.

Shin Ye Eun plays Yook Ha Ri, a former university hospital nurse known for her kind but nosy personality. She cannot ignore people in need, yet she returns to Pyeondong Island with a secret. Shin Ye Eun captures both Yook Ha Ri’s pure, honest charm and her complex inner emotions in a layered performance.

Hong Min Ki plays Hyun Chi Yeon, a tsundere elite public health doctor.

Lee Soo Kyung plays Uhm Jung Sun, a Pyeondong Island native nurse who is tough on the outside and soft on the inside.

Kim Yoon Woo plays Yong Ju Cheon, an immature “Pyeondongdo idol” and a public health doctor specializing in Korean medicine.

The production team said, “This is a story about people who meet on an isolated island, heal each other’s wounds, and grow into true medical professionals and as individuals. The series will deliver cheerful and heartfelt healing through the young actors’ chemistry, blending warm friendship and love.“

Watch a behind-the-scenes video from the script reading below!

“Doctor on the Edge” is set to premiere on June 1. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Shin Ye Eun in “The Secret Romantic Guesthouse”:

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And Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer”:

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