Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, And Heo Sung Tae Lock Eyes In Poster For New Drama 'Fifties Professionals'

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled a new poster!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Shin Ha Kyun plays Jung Ho Myung, a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who has been on standby for 10 years and now works as the head chef at a Chinese restaurant. Oh Jung Se plays Bong Je Soon, a North Korean special operations agent who lost his memory 10 years ago. Heo Sung Tae plays Kang Beom Ryong, the No. 2 figure in the Hwasan Gang who now runs a convenience store.

In the drama, Jung Ho Myung is trying to recover an “item” that was key to a failed operation in the past. Bong Je Soon survives after returning from the brink of death and is driven by a strong will to live. Seeking revenge for his collapsed criminal organization, Kang Beom Ryong ends up pursuing Jung Ho Myung again. The three come together on Yeongseon Island for their own reasons and attempt to return to the glory of their prime.

The poster shows Jung Ho Myung, Bong Je Soon, and Kang Beom Ryong staring at one another with battered faces. The tension in their eyes and their solemn expressions hint at the complicated relationships between the three characters.

The tagline “Who says they’re past their prime?” hints at a comeback by the three men as they begin the second act of their lives. Once former enemies who had to take each other down, they now meet again, raising questions about whether their reunion will lead to teamwork or a violent clash.

“Fifties Professionals” is set to premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Shin Ha Kyun’s drama “The Auditors” below:

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And watch Heo Sung Tae’s special appearance in “Phantom Lawyer” below:

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