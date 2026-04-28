Han Da Gam Announces Pregnancy In Heartfelt Letter
Actress Han Da Gam is expecting her first child!
On April 28, the actress took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy in a heartfelt letter.
Her full letter is as follows:
Hello, this is actress Han Da Gam.
In all my years as an actress, I think this is the first time I’ve written a post with feelings like this.
I debuted in my 20s and lived a busy life, always running forward. Then, at the age of 41, I got married, and now, in the sixth year of my marriage, heaven has blessed me with a child.
I still can’t believe it myself, but it’s true.
I think I may be the oldest expectant mother in the entertainment industry!!!
I’m so, so grateful, and I wanted to share this incredible and awe-inspiring moment with all of you, which is why I’m writing this.
Judging by past cases, I think I might currently be the oldest expectant mother among actresses in the entertainment industry. Hahaha.
I am so incredibly thankful for this great blessing and gift given to me at this late stage in my life.
After finishing my play last year, I wanted to achieve the best possible result, so I prepared thoroughly in advance by visiting the hospital regularly. Thankfully, as a result of that effort, I succeeded with just one round of IVF treatment.
I think the fact that I’ve consistently exercised and managed my diet as best as I could over many years has really helped a lot.
Right now, I’ve passed the stage where I need to be especially cautious, so I’m exercising as usual and carrying out my broadcast schedules as normal.
You must be very surprised, right?
I still can’t quite believe it myself—so I can only imagine how surprised you must be.
I feel like I’m now stepping into a true second chapter of my life. It’s a feeling I’ve never experienced before.
Since I’m an older expectant mother, I will exercise even more diligently, take even better care of myself, and be extra cautious as I move forward into this second phase of my life.
I think I’ll be able to meet my beautiful baby in the fall.
I sincerely thank everyone who has congratulated me.
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Congratulations to Han Da Gam and her family!
Watch Han Da Gam in “Touch” below!
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