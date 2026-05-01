4 Times Episodes 13-14 Of 'Phantom Lawyer' Gave Us Mixed Feelings

As we reach the final leg of “Phantom Lawyer,” another case ends but a new one arrives. And this one might be the most complicated, both emotionally and professionally, for Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok). Though the drama has shown a steady pace and consistency in most of its run, in the latest episodes, some situations have brought more than a couple of conflicts, raising all kinds of feelings and shaking our hero and viewers to our core. Keep on reading to learn which ones they were!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 13-14 ahead.

1. The boy’s ghost saying goodbye to his parents

Last week, we saw Shin I Rang running around to solve the case of a small boy’s ghost, with the situation escalating to the point of almost killing him. However, that false alarm only serves to rage-bait whoever sees it, because I Rang quite literally returns from the doors of heaven after a few seconds, almost as unaffected as if it had never happened. Afterwards, him and his team get back to business to discover the boy’s missing corpse, since the perpetrator refuses to reveal where it is.

An emotional moment happens while the boy possesses I Rang’s body, pushing the criminal to give the corpse’s location and finally reveal the circumstances in which the boy died. But contrary to the other cases, this one feels somehow rushed or cut short. Despite having a sort of “happy” ending, the parents barely make an appearance at the end, only saying goodbye to their son for a couple of minutes. This minimizes the actual weight of their loss and only focuses on the perpetrator’s story. It makes you tear up a little, but aside from that, it doesn’t feel like it had the closure it deserved.

2. Shin I Rang distancing himself from Han Na Hyun

Afterwards, things don’t get all that better. After a near-death experience, anyone would assume that I Rang and Han Na Hyun (Esom) would take the step to finally confess their mutual feelings. But again, this part of the plot keeps getting unnecessarily dragged, preventing them from developing an actual romantic chemistry between them. Admittedly, this isn’t a romance show, so not having that much of it shouldn’t be a disappointment. But still, it feels like a waste of a good pairing to keep them in the game of pulling and pushing.

Luckily, the characters’ personalities don’t give way to unnecessary misunderstandings. Na Hyun isn’t the insecure type, nor is I Rang a petty man, so ultimately they talk and reach an agreement. Their union might not be that of lovers just yet, but they remain good friends and colleagues. And this time, I Rang might need as much help as he can, because this new case is about to shatter his whole world. In a sense, their team is more important than any kind of romantic relationship that could potentially be born.

3. Shin I Rang learning about his father’s past

Upon learning that the boy ghost’s dad is related to the man who ultimately led to the death of I Rang’s dad, our hero has no choice but to face the past that he has been avoiding for so long. Despite suffering much of the scorn and resentment from society, it is only until this moment that he has the courage to learn the full story. Or at least, the story that has been known so far. And given I Rang’s naive nature, it doesn’t take much to shatter the image he’s had about his father.

Furthermore, Yang Byeong Il (Choi Kwang Il) turns out to be even more vicious and crafty than anyone could have expected. The man goes as far as to risk his own health to prevent anyone from revealing the truth, manipulating and twisting the facts. Even his son, Yang Do Kyung (Kim Kyung Nam), starts to fear what could be behind his father’s extreme actions. But sadly, he successfully ignites the seed of doubt in I Rang’s heart. And he’s the only person who could reveal the truth by connecting with his father’s ghost.

4. Shin I Rang reuniting with his father’s ghost

One of the most anticipated moments from this drama arrives when his father, Shin Gi Jung (cameo by Choi Won Young), appears out of the blue in his office. But what could have been an emotional and tenderhearted reunion between father and son turns out to be a cold and awkward meet-up. I Rang not only refuses to help him, but also decides to send him off without even returning his memories, something highly out of character for him.

One of the things that stands out more is the inner conflict in I Rang, who struggles to reconcile the loving and caring image that he has of his father with the corrupt and selfish version that Yang Byeong Il has created throughout the years. Fortunately, he decides to follow his heart and trust the man that always showed to be a good father to him. By returning his memories, he is prepared to face the truth once and for all. But what will be the ending to this story? Let’s find out together next week!

Keep up with the latest episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Phantom Lawyer” and “Filing for Love”

Plans to watch: “Yumi’s Cells 3“