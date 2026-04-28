Lim Ji Yeon And Heo Nam Jun Refuse To Give An Inch To Each Other In New Drama 'My Royal Nemesis'

SBS’s upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis” has unveiled new stills featuring Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun’s tense standoff!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun plays Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

In the newly released photos, Shin Seo Ri and Cha Se Gye glare at each other, engaging in a tense battle of nerves.

Following this, Shin Seo Ri is seen being dragged away while clinging to a bodyguard, her eyes cold as she is escorted out behind Cha Se Gye. Highly provoked, Shin Seo Ri casts a look filled with rage toward Cha Se Gye, who had shut her out.

In “My Royal Nemesis,” the two villainous characters—who would normally be targets for criticism in any other production—are the protagonists. Viewers’ anticipation is high for the kind of entertainment that will be provided by the premise of one villain recognizing another villain and falling in love.

“My Royal Nemesis” will premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories”:

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Or check out Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden”:

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