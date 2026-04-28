Park Hee Soon Reported + Jang Dong Yoon Joins Kim Hye Yoon In Talks For 'The Miracles Of The Namiya General Store'

Park Hee Soon and Jang Dong Yoon may star in the upcoming drama adaptation of “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store”!

On April 28, media outlets reported that Jang Dong Yoon and Park Hee Soon have joined the cast of the Korean remake of “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store.”

In response to the reports, Jang Dong Yoon’s agency BH Entertainment shared, “‘The Miracles of the Namiya General Store’ is one of the projects he received an offer for and is reviewing positively.” Park Hee Soon’s agency has yet to respond.

“The Miracles of the Namiya General Store,” which is one of author Higashino Keigo’s best-known novels, tells the story of three thieves who hide out in the Namiya General Store, a place where the past and present connect. While writing replies to letters asking for advice, they come face-to-face with the secret behind a miracle-like connection intertwined with their own lives.

Previously, it was reported that actors Lee Chae Min, Kim Hye Yoon, Moon Sang Min, Go Ah Sung, Yum Jung Ah, Park Se Wan, Ryu Seung Ryong, Kang You Seok, and Jung Chaeyeon have been offered roles in the drama, further heightening anticipation.

The Korean remake of “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store” is finalizing its casting and entering the filming stage. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Jang Dong Yoon in “The Tale of Nokdu”:

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Also check out Park Hee Soon in “The Judge Returns”:

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