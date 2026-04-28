n.SSign's Laurence Apologizes For Recent Remarks

n.SSign’s Laurence has shared a formal apology for recent remarks that he made on Weverse.

On April 28, Laurence came under fire for comments that he posted on the fan communication platform. The Taiwanese-born idol responded to a post with a reply in Chinese that mentioned female Indonesian K-pop idols, though he did not specifically name anyone in particular.

By mentioning other female idols to establish a clear-minded persona，it’s not cool💩💩@nSSign_official



努力练习成功出道的Carmen值得一切称赞



We add the text in parentheses to help everyone understand. pic.twitter.com/B4t4A9F7SK — Carmen_Sayang (@Carmen_Sayang) April 28, 2026

Later that day, both Laurence and n.SSign’s agency issued separate apologies regarding the comment in question, with Laurence posting two different apologies in English.

Both Laurence’s official English apology and the English apology he posted on Weverse can be found below:

Meanwhile, n.SSign’s agency’s English statement can be found below: