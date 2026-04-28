ATEEZ Joins Star-Studded Lineup For Rock In Roma 2026
ATEEZ will be taking the stage at this year’s Rock in Roma!
On April 28, the annual Italian music festival announced that ATEEZ had joined its star-studded lineup of performing artists for 2026.
In what marks their first appearance at the festival, ATEEZ will be performing at Rock in Roma 2026 on August 7 at Rome’s Ippodromo delle Capannelle.
Unlike traditional music festivals that are held over a single weekend or two, Rock in Roma is structured as a series of individual concerts spanning several months from June to August.
Other artists in this year’s lineup include The Offspring, Counting Crows, Marilyn Manson, Olly, Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic, Europe, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, and more.