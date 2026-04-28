Watch: 2PM's Taecyeon And Isomura Hayato Fall In Love In Trailer For New Romance Drama 'Soul Mate'

Netflix’s upcoming Japanese series “Soul Mate” has unveiled a new trailer and poster!

Written and directed by Hashizume Shunki, “Soul Mate” will tell a love story between two men that spans 10 years and traverses the cities of Berlin, Seoul, and Tokyo. Isomura Hayato will star as Ryu, a man who left everything behind in Japan, while Taecyeon will play Johan, a boxer who hasn’t been tending to his emotional wounds. After Johan happens to save Ryu’s life in a foreign church, the two men’s chance encounter winds up changing both of them forever as they gradually learn about the meaning of life and love.

Ryu, who was once a promising hockey player, flees from the guilt of inadvertently ruining his best friend’s life by escaping to Berlin, where his childhood friend Sumiko (Hashimoto Ai) lives. Desperate and unable to forgive himself, he wanders into a church and becomes trapped in a fire that nearly costs him his life. After he is rescued by Johan, the two men instantly feel drawn to one another despite hailing from different backgrounds and speaking different languages.

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse of Ryu and Johan’s decade-long emotional journey as they become once-in-a-lifetime “soulmates.” As they both encourage one another and clash fiercely at times, they start to imagine a life together, only for fate to twist their paths in unexpected and painful ways.

“Soul Mate” will be released on Netflix on May 14. In the meantime, check out the new trailer and poster below!

While you wait for “Soul Mate,” watch Taecyeon in “The First Night with the Duke” on Viki below:

And watch Isomura Hayato in “Is Love Sustainable?” below:

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