'The Scarecrow' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet

ENA’s “The Scarecrow” continues to gain viewers with each new episode!

On April 28, the new mystery thriller starring Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon climbed to its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of “The Scarecrow” rose to an average nationwide rating of 5.2 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3” earned an average nationwide rating of 2.0 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

Watch full episodes of “The Scarecrow” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Yumi’s Cells 3” below!

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