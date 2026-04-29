CIX To Conclude Group Activities + Yonghee To Enlist In Military

After seven years together, CIX will be going their separate ways.

On April 29, C9 Entertainment officially announced that CIX would be halting group activities ahead of the upcoming expiration of their exclusive contracts.

The agency also revealed that Yonghee would be enlisting in the army as an active-duty soldier on May 11.

All four members of CIX will be parting ways with C9 Entertainment: BX’s and Seunghun’s contracts will end on April 30, while Yonghee’s contract will end on the date of his military enlistment.

Hyunsuk, who is currently filming a drama, will officially part ways with the agency on May 31.

C9 Entertainment’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is C9 Entertainment. We are making an announcement regarding CIX’s future activities. CIX, who has spent the past seven years with their fans engaging in various activities after debuting on July 21, 2019, will now be halting their group activities. Although we repeatedly engaged in serious and in-depth discussions with the members over several months about continuing group activities, everyone ultimately came to the agreement that at this point in time, halting group activities is unavoidable. As we have poured our hearts into the CIX brand and given our all in the production of the group’s music, choreography, videos, performances, and broadcasts, both the members and the company feel a profound sense of sorrow about this decision. Accordingly, as of April 30, our exclusive contracts with members BX and Seunghun will end. Additionally, following the decision to halt group activities, member Yonghee voluntarily applied for military enlistment, and after undergoing basic military training at a training center starting on May 11, he will fulfill his military duty in the army as an active-duty soldier. Yonghee’s exclusive contract will end at the time of his enlistment, and there will be no separate event held on the day of his enlistment. However, we are preparing a small event for Yonghee to say goodbye to his fans before his enlistment, and the details will be announced at a later date through a notice on the fan cafe. We are providing support for member Hyunsuk so that he can focus on the drama he is currently filming, and accordingly, his exclusive contract will end on May 31. We ask that you give your warm encouragement to the members who will be doing their best in their respective lives and showing new sides of themselves in new environments. We will continue to make tangible efforts, including ongoing communication with the members, in the hopes that one day in the future, the CIX brand may return to you with music that is distinctly CIX’s unique style. We would like to sincerely thank you for the immense love and support that you have given CIX up until now. Thank you.

Wishing the CIX members all the best in their future endeavors!

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