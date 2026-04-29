Chae Won Bin Finds Herself Close To Ahn Hyo Seop In An Unexpected Situation In “Sold Out On You”

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Spoilers

In the drama, Matthew Lee hides his identity while keeping home shopping host Dam Ye Jin, who sets out to find the CEO of the White Flower Nuri Mushroom Farm, at a distance. Tensions peak when he mistakes her for a suspicious intruder as she tries to climb over the wall of his house.

The newly released stills show the two sitting side by side in the driver’s seat of a cultivator. A hornet suddenly flies in, leading to unexpected close contact and hinting at how their relationship will shift between reconciliation and budding excitement.

Notably, the meeting is arranged by Mrs. Song Hak (Go Doo Shim), known as the “Cupid of Deokpung Village.” It remains to be seen whether her bold matchmaking plan to bring the bickering pair together will succeed.

“Sold Out on You” will air its 2nd episode on April 29 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Chae Won Bin in “TWENTY-TWENTY” on Viki:

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