Lim Ji Yeon Crash-Lands In Heo Nam Jun's World In New Drama 'My Royal Nemesis'

SBS’s upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis” has unveiled its main poster!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

The newly released poster introduces viewers to the drama’s two leads, who will wind up clashing in a thrilling enemies-to-lovers romance. Framing the couple with intricately drawn peonies and butterflies, the poster is designed to look as if Cha Se Gye and Shin Seo Ri are stepping out of a traditional Korean embroidery piece.

Although they are standing side by side, the contrast between Cha Se Gye’s sleek modern-day suit and Shin Seo Ri’s traditional court attire emphasizes the fact that the two leads are from different eras. Meanwhile, the nebula falling between them in the background adds a touch of mystery to the poster and hints at the unexpected romance to come.

As Cha Se Gye keeps his eyes fixed on Shin Seo Ri, she glances around at the modern-day world and marvels in the tagline, “What a wonderful world to live in this is!”

“My Royal Nemesis” will premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below!

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