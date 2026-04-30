Shin Ha Kyun Struggles To Navigate His Undercover Life In New Drama “Fifties Professionals”

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new stills featuring Shin Ha Kyun in character!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Shin Ha Kyun plays Jung Ho Myung, a former National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who has spent the past 10 years working as the head chef at a Chinese restaurant while hiding his past. After a failed critical operation years earlier, he went to Yeongseon Island to deal with the aftermath and has since lived a normal life, cooking and making deliveries. However, he eventually encounters the person who played a key role in ruining that operation 10 years ago, and his life begins to change.

The newly released stills show contrasting sides of Jung Ho Myung. Outside, he appears as a cold, sharp NIS black agent, while at home, he lives as a husband and father who ranks at the bottom of his family’s hierarchy.

One still shows Jung Ho Myung secretly meeting Jo Sung Won (Kim Sang Ho), his NIS team leader from 10 years ago. The two are seen discussing the ferry operation known as “that day’s incident,” and Jung Ho Myung’s sharp gaze adds to the tension.

In particular, Jo Sung Won has also been operating in secrecy for 10 years while hiding his identity in search of a missing “item,” raising curiosity about what results their revenge and plans will bring.

Meanwhile, more stills show Jung Ho Myung as a realistic head of the household. Surrounded by nagging from his father-in-law Mr. Kwon (Lee Han Wi) and his wife Kwon Oh Ran (Shin Dong Mi), his tired expression as he heads out for deliveries while worrying about the restaurant’s sales highlights the clear hierarchy within the family.

“Fifties Professionals” is set to premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Shin Ha Kyun’s drama “The Auditors” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)