SM Entertainment Wins Lawsuit Against Malicious YouTuber Sojang For Defamation Of EXO, Red Velvet, And aespa

SM Entertainment has released an official statement following the court’s final ruling against the malicious YouTuber Sojang.

Previously on April 22, the 14th Civil Division of the Seoul District Court ruled that the operator of Sojang infringed upon the personality rights of the members of EXO, Red Velvet, and aespa by producing and posting videos containing personal attacks. Consequently, the court ordered the channel operator to pay a total of 130 million won (approximately $88,000) in damages.

Furthermore, regarding SM Entertainment, the court ruled that the defendant’s actions effectively caused substantial disruption to the plaintiff company’s business operations and performance. Accordingly, the court ordered an additional 40 million won (approximately $27,000) in damages to SM, bringing the total compensation to 170 million won.

Read SM Entertainment’s full statement below:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We would like to provide an update on the results of our legal action against the YouTube channel Sojang, which produced and distributed videos containing false information for the purpose of defaming our artists. In April 2024, we filed a criminal complaint against the operator of the channel for defamation and insults under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. regarding EXO, Red Velvet, and aespa. Subsequently, in October of the same year, we filed a civil lawsuit against the same individual. On January 15, 2025, the Incheon District Court ruled that the channel operator had severely infringed upon the honor and personality rights of our artists by disseminating false information and producing and posting videos containing personal attacks and derogatory expressions, thereby publicly insulting them. The court deemed these actions as crimes that significantly deviated from the scope of simple opinion expression. The operator was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for three years of probation, 120 hours of community service, and a forfeiture of approximately 211.42 million won (approximately $143,200). The operator repeatedly appealed the decision, but the original verdict was ultimately upheld. Furthermore, on April 22, 2026, the 14th Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court ruled that the operator of Sojang infringed upon the personality rights of our artists by producing and posting videos containing personal attacks and ordered the operator to pay a total of 130 million won in damages to the artists. Additionally, the court ruled, “The videos produced and posted by the channel operator led to a decline in the image and brand value of SM artists, which are core assets of SM, thereby causing substantial disruption to SM’s business operations and performance.” Consequently, the court ordered the operator to pay an additional 40 million won in damages to our company. This brings the total ordered compensation to 170 million won. We will continue to take strong legal action, adhering to a policy of zero tolerance, against any YouTube channels that engage in personal attacks, use insulting or derogatory language, or habitually disseminate false information in order to protect our artists. We urge you to immediately cease all current illegal activities directed toward our artists. Thank you.

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