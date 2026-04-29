Ra Mi Ran Warmly Welcomes Customers In New Japanese Novel-Based Fantasy Film Poster

Ra Mi Ran’s upcoming film “Mysterious Snack Store Junchundang” (literal translation) has released its teaser poster!

On April 29, the distribution company stated, “The film ‘Mysterious Snack Store Junchundang’ starring Ra Mi Ran and Lee Re will open in theaters in May,” and released a teaser poster highlighting the film’s mysterious tone.

Based on a Japanese best-selling novel, “Mysterious Snack Store Junchundang” is a fantasy film about magical events that take place when customers carrying lucky coins visit Junchundang, a snack store that grants wishes. The live-action film was produced in South Korea and is scheduled to hit theaters in May, followed by a 12-episode series release in the second half of the year.

Ra Mi Ran plays Hong Ja, the owner of Junchundang, bringing a mysterious yet warm presence to the role. Lee Re also joins the cast as Yomi, the owner of Hwahangdang, which threatens Junchundang and sets up a rivalry with Hong Ja.

The newly released poster shows silver-haired Hong Ja greeting customers with a gentle, mysterious smile. Next to her is Junchundang’s mascot, a butler cat that guides customers to the shop. The tagline, “Welcome, lucky customer!” raises curiosity about who will visit Junchundang next.

“Mysterious Snack Store Junchundang” is set to hit theaters in May.

In the meantime, watch Ra Mi Ran in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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