Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, And More Get Entangled In A Fight For Peace In New Action Comedy Drama 'The WONDERfools'

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The WONDERfools” has unveiled new character stills!

“The WONDERfools” is a superpower comic action set in 1999, a time when apocalyptic beliefs were rampant. It follows a group of neighborhood misfits who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight against villains threatening peace of Haeseong city.

The newly released stills capture Eun Chae Ni (Park Eun Bin), Son Gyeong Hun (Choi Dae Hoon), and Kang Ro Bin (Im Seong Jae), who find themselves with superpowers by surprise, as well as Lee Un Jeong (Cha Eun Woo), who becomes unintentionally entangled with them.

Chae Ni, the granddaughter of the family that owns Haeseong’s most popular Keunson Restaurant, has lived a life of giving up on everything due to a heart condition she has suffered from since childhood. Perhaps as a result, she grew up with a headstrong personality and is known as the “hot mess” of the city.

In the released stills, Chae Ni wears a bewildered facial expression, seemingly caught off guard by her teleportation ability that triggers at random moments, raising anticipation for the unpredictable situations that lie ahead.

Un Jeong, a special-hire civil servant at the Haeseong City civil complaints office with a mysterious past, is a psychic capable of using telekinesis. Just as he attempts to hide his powers and live a quiet life, he finds himself entangled with the trio from Haeseong City.

From his appearance as a civil servant in a suit and glasses to the moment he uses telekinesis while pulling his hat down low, Un Jeong’s multi-faceted nature builds tension regarding what secrets he might be hiding.

Gyeong Hun, who earned the nickname “Haeseong City’s biggest nuisance” for constantly filing all sorts of noisy complaints at City Hall, is shown looking puzzled at the pot lids stuck to both of his hands. His facial expression sparks curiosity about how he will utilize his seemingly useless “stickiness” ability.

Meanwhile, the scene where Ro Bin—known as “Haeseong City’s biggest pushover” due to his timid and soft-hearted nature—effortlessly lifts a police car clearly demonstrates that he has acquired “superhuman strength,” a power that stands in complete contrast to his personality.

“The WONDERfools” is set to premiere on May 15. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?”:

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Also watch Cha Eun Woo in “A Good Day to Be a Dog” below:

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