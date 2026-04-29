Lee Ju Myoung Is The Hidden Daughter Of Son Hyun Joo Seeking To Prove Her Worth In New Drama “Reborn Rookie”

JTBC’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Reborn Rookie” has shared the first glimpse of Lee Ju Myoung in character!

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Lee Ju Myoung plays Kang Bang Geul, the youngest daughter of Choi Sung Group Chairman Kang Yong Ho, who has been kept hidden from the public.

15 years ago, her father Kang Yong Ho sent her abroad for forced studies out of concern for the position of his children by his legal wife. Since then, she has pretended to be a troublemaker who only goes out to have fun. However, Kang Bang Geul secretly holds onto the ambition of one day proving her abilities to Kang Yong Ho, who once dismissed her.

As she waits for the right time to act, Kang Bang Geul quietly ends her studies overseas without telling anyone. She then joins Choi Sung Group as a new employee under a new identity, Casey Kang. Her goal is to prove she can rise from the bottom to the top on her own without any support from the Choi Sung family.

However, before Kang Bang Geul can fully show her abilities, she learns that Kang Yong Ho has collapsed and is left feeling a deep sense of emptiness. It remains to be seen whether her long-held plan to make Kang Yong Ho regret overlooking her will succeed.

Meanwhile, the stills show Kang Bang Geul shifting between cheerful and serious expressions, highlighting her contrasting moods.

At a company dinner that feels like an extension of work, Kang Bang Geul keeps a bright smile and shows strong social skills.

In particular, her careful attention to mixing “somaek,” a mix of soju and beer, suggests she will become a well-liked intern on the team.

She also draws attention in moments when she drops her friendly facade. With a hardened expression and a cold gaze, Kang Bang Geul shows both determination and a subtle sense of sadness. It teases what she truly hopes to gain at Choi Sung Group and what her hidden intentions may be.

“Reborn Rookie” is set to premiere on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Ju Myoung in “My Youth” on Viki:

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