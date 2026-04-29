THE BOYZ’s Q, Lee Jin Hyuk, Hwang Ji Ah, And More Confirmed For New Idol Drama “My Idol, My Debut”

MBC Plus’s upcoming drama “My Idol, My Debut” has announced its cast lineup including THE BOYZ’s Q, Lee Jin Hyuk, Lee Jin Kyu, Lee Ho Hyun, Hwang Ji Ah, WOOAH’s Nana, tripleS’s Kaede, and AISA!

“My Idol, My Debut” is a time-slip coming-of-age story about a passionate fan who travels eight years into the past to prevent a tragic accident. She becomes an idol trainee in an effort to change fate.

In the drama, the boy group Boy to the Moon and the girl group IRION begin as fictional groups within the story. They later debut as real idols through official music releases and stage performances. It blends drama with K-pop promotions, marking a first-of-its-kind approach in South Korea.

Q plays Han Jae Ha, a central character and key member of Boy to the Moon with exceptional talent and a distinct star aura. Through the role, Q expands his acting range through both idol performance scenes and the character’s growth.

Lee Jin Hyuk joins as Ethan, a Canada-born member who serves as a key pillar of the group alongside Han Jae Ha.

Lee Jin Kyu and Lee Ho Hyun play Kaden and Eun Ho, respectively, completing Boy to the Moon with added teamwork and story depth.

As for the girl group IRION, Hwang Ji Ah joins the cast as Choi Ae Ni, who drives the story’s main plot. She portrays an idol trainee who enters the industry in an effort to change her fate.

Nana plays Aji, adding energy to the group with her trendy image and acting skills built through prior experience.

Kaede joins as Karin, adding a fresh presence aimed at global fans.

Rookie actress AISA also joins IRION, bringing international appeal and new energy.

“My Idol, My Debut” is scheduled to air in July. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jin Hyuk in “Spirit Fingers” on Viki:

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