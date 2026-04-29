8TURN's Kyungmin To Go On Hiatus Due To Health

8TURN’s Kyungmin will be temporarily halting activities due to his health.

On April 29, MNH Entertainment announced that during the latter half of 8TURN’s promotions for “BRUISE,” Kyungmin had begun “experiencing symptoms related to his stomach and has been balancing his schedule with treatment.”

The agency went on to state that the idol had since been diagnosed with “complex health issues resulting from a gastric ulcer” and had been advised that he requires “long-term rest and recovery.”

As a result, while Kyungmin will participate in “currently confirmed [scheduled activities] to a manageable extent, all new [scheduled activities] beginning in May will proceed with seven members, excluding Kyungmin.”

MNH Entertainment’s full English statement regarding Kyungmin’s hiatus is as follows:

Hello.

This is MNH Entertainment. We would like to provide an update regarding 8TURN member Kyungmin’s future activities. Since the latter half of the recent “BRUISE” promotional period, Kyungmin has been experiencing symptoms related to his stomach and has been balancing his schedule with treatment. After the promotions concluded, he underwent a thorough medical examination and was officially diagnosed with complex health issues resulting from a gastric ulcer. According to [the] medical specialist’s advice, he requires a long-term rest and recovery. For the sake of Kyungmin’s health and long-term activities, we believe that consistent treatment and sufficient recovery period are essential. After discussions with Kyungmin and the other members, we have decided that while he will participate in currently confirmed schedules to a manageable extent, all new schedules beginning in May will [proceed] with 7 members, excluding Kyungmin. We sincerely apologize for causing concern by sharing this sudden news with our fans. We will do our utmost to ensure Kyungmin can focus on his treatment and return to you in good health. We kindly ask for your warm support and understanding. Thank you.

Wishing Kyungmin a speedy and full recovery!