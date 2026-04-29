TXT's Yeonjun Becomes Miu Miu's 1st Official 'Friend Of The House'

TXT’s Yeonjun has forged an official partnership with Italian luxury brand Miu Miu!

This week, Miu Miu announced that Yeonjun had been chosen as the fashion brand’s first official “friend of the house.”

According to Miu Miu, “friend of the house” is a title bestowed upon partners who share the brand’s aesthetic values and conveys the values pursued by Miu Miu to the public through their own unique color and style.

Yeonjun remarked, “It is very meaningful and exciting for me to be working together with Mu Miu, a brand that I have liked and taken an interest in for a long time. Please look forward to my future journey of expressing Miu Miu’s free-spirited and daring energy in my own unique way.”

Last month, Yeonjun became the first male K-pop artist to walk the runway for Miu Miu at the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show.

Watch TXT on the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)