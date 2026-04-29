Watch: ALPHA DRIVE ONE Drops Teaser For 1st-Ever Comeback With "No School Tomorrow"
Mark your calendars for ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s return!
On April 30 at midnight KST, the “BOYS II PLANET” group officially announced the date and details for their first-ever comeback.
ALPHA DRIVE ONE will be returning with their prologue single “No School Tomorrow” on May 26 at 6 p.m. KST.
Check out ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s new “title sequence” teaser for the upcoming single below!
Curious about how ALPHA DRIVE ONE was formed? Binge-watch “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki below: