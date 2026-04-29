Watch: YG Teases New Boy Group; Reveals New Girl Group Member + Plans For BABYMONSTER And TREASURE

YG Entertainment has revealed some of its plans for the months ahead—along with the third member of its upcoming girl group!

On April 30 at midnight KST, YG Entertainment released an announcement video in which founder Yang Hyun Suk spoke about what the agency has coming up.

With BABYMONSTER gearing up to make a comeback on May 4, Yang Hyun Suk went through each track on their upcoming mini album “CHOOM” and shared what fans can expect from each song.

Yang Hyun Suk also revealed that “CHOOM” was originally supposed to have two title tracks, but YG Entertainment had decided not to include the second title track on the mini album. Instead, the song will be released separately as a single in early June, along with an accompanying music video.

BABYMONSTER will also be releasing music videos for two of their B-sides from “CHOOM.” The music video for “I LIKE IT” will drop in July, while the music video for “MOON” will drop in early August.

Next, Yang Hyun Suk announced that TREASURE will make their comeback with a new mini album on June 1.

Last month, YG Entertainment revealed its plans to debut a new boy group this fall, and Yang Hyun Suk has now shared that the group has five members. He also stated that the agency is currently planning to launch the new group in September.

Finally, the announcement video ends by introducing the third member of YG Entertainment’s upcoming girl group, which is currently going by the project name “NEXT MONSTER.” Kayci, who is 13 years old, has trained at the company for one year and six months.

Kayci’s profile and cover of Adele’s “When We Were Young” can be found at the end of the video.

Watch the full announcement video with English subtitles below!

Watch TREASURE’s dating show “Shining SOLO” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or watch TREASURE on “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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