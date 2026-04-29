Watch: aespa's Ningning Named Global Ambassador For Gucci

It’s official: aespa’s Ningning is the new face of Gucci!

On April 29, Gucci officially announced that Ningning had been chosen as the newest global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house.

“I am excited and delighted to have been chosen as a global ambassador for Gucci,” said Ningning. “As it’s a brand that I’ve admired since I was a child, I’m looking forward to being able to personally share Gucci’s style with fans all over the world.”

Check out Ningning’s new video and photos for Gucci below!

Meanwhile, aespa is currently gearing up to make their comeback with their second full-length album “LEMONADE” on May 29. Check out their latest teasers here!

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