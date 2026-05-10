5 Best K-Drama Crying Scenes That Hit Hard

K-dramas are known for sweeping romances and emotional storytelling, but it’s often the most vulnerable moments that leave the deepest impact. When a lead lets their guard down and tears fall, it reveals something deeply human that’s impossible to forget.

Here are a few of the many most memorable scenes.

Warning: spoilers for the dramas below.

“The Red Sleeve” is a historical K-drama that tells the story of an emperor named Yi San (Lee Junho) who falls in love with a court lady named Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young). Despite their differences in class and status, the two engage in a deep romance while trying to fight for their nation.

The series is filled with emotional moments, but it’s the ending that hits hardest. After Deok Im’s passing, Lee Junho delivers one of the most devastating performances in the entire drama. His grief isn’t restrained, it completely overtakes him. He’s not just crying, he’s undone, mourning the woman he loved and the life they never got to live. It lingers long after the scene ends.

Start watching “The Red Sleeve” now:

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2. Ji Chang Wook in “Lovestruck in the City”

Park Jae Won (Ji Chang Wook), a passionate architect, can’t get over a mysterious woman who took his heart and his camera. Lee Eun Oh (Kim Ji Won), an ordinary woman, begins living as the carefree Yun Seon Ah and catches his attention. But due to unexpected circumstances, Eun Oh is forced to walk away from Jae Won, only for their paths to cross again later.

Few performances capture heartbreak as messily and honestly as Ji Chang Wook here. His character clings to memories that no longer exist, unable to let go. When everything finally spills out after one too many drinks, the result is one of the rawest emotional scenes in the series. It’s messy, aching, and painfully real, carrying all the frustration and longing he’s been holding in.

3. Son Ye Jin in “Thirty-Nine”

“Thirty-Nine” follows three best friends on the edge of turning 40 as they navigate life, love, and loss together. Their bond holds them through every high and low, especially as one of them faces a devastating illness that changes everything.

Son Ye Jin carries much of the emotional weight of the story, but it’s the moment her best friend passes that truly breaks everything open. Her reaction feels unfiltered, like grief arriving all at once with no time to prepare. The shock, pain, and heartbreak hit simultaneously, and her tears say everything she can’t.

“Strong Woman Do Bong Soon” stars Park Bo Young as an aspiring game maker who was born with super strength. She meets Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik), the CEO of a game company who happens to be in need of a bodyguard. He ends up hiring Do Bong Soon with the added bonus of letting her develop a game while she works for him.

Known for his charm and lighthearted energy, Park Hyung Sik shows surprising emotional depth here. His most powerful crying scene comes as Min Hyuk desperately tries to save Bong Soon, trapped behind a locked door with a bomb strapped to her. Panic and fear take over, stripping away his usual composure. That contrast makes the moment hit even harder, turning a rom-com scene into something unexpectedly heartbreaking.

Watch “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon” here:

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5. Park Bo Gum in “Good Boy”

In “Good Boy,” Park Bo Gum delivers crying scenes that feel completely real. As his character begins to lose his sight, his emotions surface all at once, driven by fear, frustration, and the weight of what he’s about to lose. You can feel the panic in the moments where he realizes his vision is slipping, and it makes every tear hit harder. It’s that unfiltered vulnerability that makes his performance so believable and impossible to shake.

In one especially heartbreaking moment, Yoon Dong Ju (Park Bo Gum) is speaking with Kim Jong Hyun (Lee Sang Yi) when everything suddenly becomes blurred. As he realizes he is going blind, panic sets in. His eyes fill with tears as he admits he can no longer see anything. It’s a moment that captures fear, shock, and helplessness all at once, making his vulnerability impossible to ignore.

binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!

