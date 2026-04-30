Hwang Jung Min, Zo In Sung, And Jung Ho Yeon Face Danger In Their Village In New Film “HOPE”

The upcoming film “HOPE” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“HOPE” follows the story of Beom Seok (Hwang Jung Min), the head of the Hopo Port branch office located in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After hearing news of a tiger sighting from local youths, the entire village is thrown into a state of emergency as they encounter an unbelievable reality. The film is helmed by director Na Hong Jin, who received rave reviews for masterpieces including “The Chaser,” “The Yellow Sea,” and “The Wailing.”

Hwang Jung Min plays police officer Beom Seok, head of the Hopo Port branch office. Zo In Sung plays Sung Ki, a young hunter tracking the creature that attacked the village. Jung Ho Yeon plays Sung Ae, a principled police officer.

The stills show tense moments. Outside a foggy window in a dark space, Beom Seok is caught in the gaze of an unknown presence. Deep in the forest, Sung Ki aims a gun. In a ruined village, Sung Ae holds a firearm.

The stills give a clear look at each character facing an unbelievable reality against the backdrop of Hopo Port. They highlight the people of Hopo Port as they fight to protect their village. Branch office chief Beom Seok takes cover behind a broken wall with a gun, village youth Sung Ki makes an emergency call, and Sung Ae stares in shock at something from a police car.

“HOPE” is scheduled to hit theaters in the summer of 2026.

In the meantime, watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner”:

Watch Now

Also check out Zo In Sung in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

Watch Now

Source (1)