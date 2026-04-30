Watch: Lee Jae Wook And Shin Ye Eun Discover Chaotic Island Life In First Teasers For 'Doctor On The Edge'

Get ready for a heart-fluttering island romance drama!

“Doctor on the Edge” is a medical human romance that follows public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is sent to the notorious island Pyeondong, avoided by all, and secretive nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun).

The newly released teaser posters depict Do Ji Eui and Yook Ha Ri on the island of Pyeongdong—an island surrounded by blue skies and endless sea. Wearing a doctor’s gown over military uniform, Do Ji Eui is a public health doctor who ends up on an island much to his dismay. On the other hand, Yook Ha Ri enjoys the fresh sea breeze with a dazzling smile on her face, raising curiosity for the two who have arrived on the island for different reasons.

The first teaser released along with the posters depicts the survival story of Do Ji Eui in Pyeongdong. He introduces himself, “I’m a public health doctor,” explaining, “Public health doctors work in vulnerable areas for medical care instead of partaking in military service.”

Despite saying, “I’m okay as long as it’s not an island. I can’t be that unlucky,” Do Ji Eui eventually finds himself in despair while on a boat, lamenting, “I was unlucky,” and kick-starting his chaotic island journey.

Watch the teaser below!

“Doctor on the Edge” is set to premiere on June 1 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)