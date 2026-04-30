Watch: Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, And More Grapple With Superpowers To Fight Villains In New Drama “The WONDERfools” Teasers

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The WONDERfools” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“The WONDERfools” is a superpower comic action set in 1999, a time when apocalyptic beliefs were rampant. It follows a group of neighborhood misfits who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight against villains threatening peace of Haeseong city.

In the main poster, Eun Chae Ni (Park Eun Bin), Lee Un Jeong (Cha Eun Woo), Son Gyeong Hun (Choi Dae Hoon), and Kang Ro Bin (Im Seong Jae) are running as they leave behind the chaos of Haeseong City. Under the tagline, “Lovable misfits will save the world,” the city is shown in complete disorder, with cars flying through the air and buildings and signs collapsing.

At the front is Eun Chae Ni, leading the group. Behind her is Lee Un Jeong, who uses telekinesis. Next is Son Gyeong Hun, holding a car steering wheel. At the back is Kang Ro Bin, with part of a wall wrapped around his arm.

Together, they use their unique superpowers and work as a team to save Haeseong from danger.

The teaser opens with Eun Chae Ni bleeding from the nose as she asks, “So I’m really going to die?”

Eun Chae Ni, known in Haeseong City as a troublemaker who once shouted that she wanted to see the end of the world, suddenly finds herself with the ability to teleport.

Elsewhere, Kang Ro Bin and Son Gyeong Hun struggle to adjust to daily life after unexpectedly gaining superpowers. In contrast, Lee Un Jeong appears fully in control, skillfully using telekinesis. After witnessing his abilities, Eun Chae Ni, Kang Ro Bin, and Son Gyeong Hun begin calling him “master.”

A voice then warns that people are disappearing just as they did 20 years ago. Dr. Ha Won Do (Son Hyun Joo) and three members of the so-called Wunderkinder also appear, deepening the mystery around who they are and what threat they may pose to Haeseong City.

The teaser closes with Eun Chae Ni saying, “It’s not that I’m nothing, I just haven’t done anything yet,” as the four of them face an approaching threat with growing resolve.

Watch the teaser below!

“The WONDERfools” is set to premiere on May 15. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?”:

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Also watch Cha Eun Woo in “A Good Day to Be a Dog” below:

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