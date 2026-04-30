Watch: Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong, And Ong Seong Wu Impress At Script Reading For New Drama “Spooky In Love”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

On April 30, the production team released photos from the script reading, which brought together Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong, and Ong Seong Wu as well as director Lee Min Soo and writer Choi Jung Mi.

“Spooky in Love” is an investigative occult romance drama about a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate, empathetic prosecutor who team up in a chaotic partnership. It is a remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound.”

The session began with Park Eun Bin’s lighthearted comment: “I’ll do my best to help viewers spend a chilling summer amid the intense heat.” The actors then fully immersed themselves in their respective characters.

First, Park Eun Bin plays Cheon Yeo Ri, the heiress to the country’s top luxury hotel group. Although she appears glamorous and is extremely wealthy, she lives cut off from the world because she can see ghosts. Park Eun Bin conveyed the character’s emotions through sorrowful eyes and voice.

Yang Se Jong plays Ma Gang Wook, a justice-driven prosecutor. He portrays Gang Wook’s reliable nature as he meets Cheon Yeo Ri and becomes involved in a series of strange incidents, staying by her side despite his fear.

Ong Seong Wu plays Kang Min Hwan, the CEO of CL Raymond Hotel, who hides ambition behind a gentle face. He gives a warm smile to his close friend Cheon Yeo Ri but quickly changes his demeanor when dealing with others, hinting at his true identity.

Through the script reading, the actors gradually built chemistry as they added their own touch to their characters. As various stories involving the deceased and the relationship between Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gan Wook unfolded, the session was filled with a wide range of reactions.

The production team said, “‘Spooky in Love’ follows the journey of a woman who can hear voices others cannot and a man who uncovers hidden truths. Together, they reveal the truth behind death and ultimately fall in love, offering excitement, chills, and catharsis all at once. Please look forward to the strong chemistry among the young actors, which will highlight the playful back-and-forth between the ghost-seeing chaebol and the passionate prosecutor.”

Watch a behind-the-scenes video from the script reading below!

“Spooky in Love” is set to premiere in July. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Ong Seong Wu in “More Than Friends” below:

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Also watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

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